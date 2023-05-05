Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CFLT. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.78. 1,699,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,398. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.62% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $6,079,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 842,576 shares of company stock worth $21,492,871. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.