Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.22

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 7500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Condor Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.