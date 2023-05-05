Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

A number of research firms have commented on CRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

