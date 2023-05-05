Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.75

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 111658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$597.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.29.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of C$19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3134394 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$74,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $176,725. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

