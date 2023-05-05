Compound (COMP) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Compound token can now be bought for $39.95 or 0.00138463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $297.76 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00065490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037845 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003429 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,452,478 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,452,291.64531418 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.51387199 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $13,938,842.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

