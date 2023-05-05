Comparing Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) & CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atrion alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 19.08% 14.31% 12.92% CVR Medical N/A N/A -4,885.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atrion and CVR Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $183.51 million 5.66 $35.01 million $19.55 30.18 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million ($0.02) N/A

Risk & Volatility

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Atrion has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 21.78, suggesting that its stock price is 2,078% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atrion and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atrion beats CVR Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

About CVR Medical

(Get Rating)

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.