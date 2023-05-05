Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.63

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 69549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $841.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.68 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

See Also

