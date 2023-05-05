Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Comerica by 566.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after buying an additional 1,237,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 539,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

