Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $49.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.21.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Insider Activity

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.