Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

