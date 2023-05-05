Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.69

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 19700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $920.00.

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

