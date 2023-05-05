Coin98 (C98) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $106.25 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009696 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

