Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of 310.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 468.4%.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.34. 41,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,127. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,794.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 261,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,768,000 after buying an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 55.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

