Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 4.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 678,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,290,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

