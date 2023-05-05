Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Codexis updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Codexis Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 534,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,949. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $251.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $635,171. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Codexis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Codexis by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

