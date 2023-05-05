Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Codexis updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Codexis Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 534,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,949. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $251.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.
In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $635,171. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
