Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.18-7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.13 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 2.6 %

Clorox stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.04. 2,336,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.