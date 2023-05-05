Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWENGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.382 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWENGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 899.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 8,994.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,259 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

