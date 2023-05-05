Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.382 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 899.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 8,994.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,259 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

