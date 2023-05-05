Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

CLFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

CLFD traded down $4.89 on Friday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,541. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $566.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.