Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Trading Down 0.8%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.40 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.66). Approximately 2,781,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,719,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.66).

Civitas Social Housing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.20. The firm has a market cap of £318.96 million, a PE ratio of 478.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Civitas Social Housing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

Insider Activity at Civitas Social Housing

About Civitas Social Housing

In other news, insider Alison Hadden acquired 31,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £20,120.31 ($25,137.82). 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.