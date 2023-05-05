Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after acquiring an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 4.6 %

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

