Citigroup Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $122.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $135,206.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,558.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $321,267.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,459,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 1,280 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $135,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,558.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,936 shares of company stock worth $7,330,598. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $111,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after buying an additional 426,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,508,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

