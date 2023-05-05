Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 409,818 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. 4,784,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,243,850. The firm has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

