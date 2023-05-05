Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
CMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Cimpress Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $46.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.67.
Insider Activity at Cimpress
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cimpress
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
See Also
