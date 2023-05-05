Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $46.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $884,793.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,650.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

