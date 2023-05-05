CIBC Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$51.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.3 %

CPX stock opened at C$45.52 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$40.06 and a twelve month high of C$51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.29.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 4.316568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 276.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

