CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Shares Up 3.7%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.08. Approximately 116,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 20,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.64.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.