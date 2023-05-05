Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Chuy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $1.71-1.76 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.71-$1.76 EPS.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. 160,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,003. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $644.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chuy’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

