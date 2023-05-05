Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $374,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 401,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 167,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB stock opened at $198.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.