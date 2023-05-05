Chris Beckstead Sells 169,418 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Beckstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Chris Beckstead sold 64,764 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,281.08.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Chris Beckstead sold 83,121 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,373,158.92.

On Monday, February 6th, Chris Beckstead sold 68,053 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $1,124,235.56.

XM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,745. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on XM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after purchasing an additional 509,003 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after buying an additional 2,829,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

