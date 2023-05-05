Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.38.

TSE:CHR traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$2.99. The company had a trading volume of 618,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,588. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.19. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$4.10.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$409.16 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4076087 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

