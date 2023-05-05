Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of CHRRF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

