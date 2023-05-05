Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Raised to $252.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CHRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.00.

Chord Energy stock opened at $133.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $18,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $14,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

