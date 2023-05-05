Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.49

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as low as C$14.44. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 281,649 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.54.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.49.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

