Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 2.4 %

Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,379. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

