Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $282.87

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.87 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.56). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.44), with a volume of 95,702 shares.

Chesnara Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 282.79. The firm has a market cap of £424.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 15.16 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is -4,545.45%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

