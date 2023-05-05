Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

