Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 32,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,086. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $134.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.26.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
