Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 32,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,086. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $134.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Stories

