Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Reiterated by 500.com

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating restated by equities researchers at 500.com in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHGG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 3,994,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,836. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. Chegg has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 9.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $3,735,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $11,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

