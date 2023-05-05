Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

Chegg Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Chegg has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 58,730 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

