Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442,986 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $353,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,955. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.48. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

