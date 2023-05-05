Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $482.43.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $348.78 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

