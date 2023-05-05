Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.87

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.61 ($0.05). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,289,176 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.87.

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

