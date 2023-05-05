Chad R. Abraham Sells 12,556 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 3.8 %

PIPR stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.17. The company had a trading volume of 117,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.19. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $18,683,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 67,686 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.