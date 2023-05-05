Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $497,735.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

