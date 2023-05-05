Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CERE. TD Cowen started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $81,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,991,070. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

