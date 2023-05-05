CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Trading 1.7% Higher

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 4,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

CD Projekt Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

