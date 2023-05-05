Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (BATS:RYSE) Trading Down 0.5%

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (BATS:RYSE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.91.
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37.
About Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF
The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.