Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CBOE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.07. 836,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.61.
Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.
