Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 25,310,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 21,979,873 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $7.20.

The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.83.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.