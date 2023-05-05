Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 8%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 176,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 94,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on Cartier Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$45.65 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

