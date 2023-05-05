Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. 2,735,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,172. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $215,893,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 599,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 392.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 461,040 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

